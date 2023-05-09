Moree Champion
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall speaks as Dugald Saunders becomes new leader of NSW Nationals replacing Paul Toole

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
Updated May 9 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 3:00pm
Old leader Paul Toole, new leader Dugald Saunders and (inset) Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall.
Adam Marshall described his party's infighting at the start of the parliamentary term as embarrassing.

