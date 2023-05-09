Moree Champion
Mungindi Rural Fire Service captain Kym Stanford has been recognised with an Australian Fire Service medal.

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
May 9 2023 - 4:00pm
AFTER almost 30 years serving the community, Mungindi Rural Fire Service captain Kym Stanford has been recognised with an Australian Fire Service medal.

Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

