National campaign launch in Moree to feature Merv Hughes

Former Australian cricketer Merv Hughes will be in Moree for the launch of a new national awareness campaign promoting the early detection of bowel cancer through screening.
Moree is one of four towns, with low participation rates in the national bowel cancer screening program, the campaign is targeting.
The campaign, run by The Jodi Lee Foundation and the Australian Government aims to work with communities to lift the participation rate and ultimately save lives.
The campaign will launch in Moree on Monday, May 15, then head to Port Augusta (SA), Mount Isa (QLD) and Darwin (NT) to drive community awareness and inspire action to complete the test when received in the mail, but also to talk about screening with those around them.
Hughes will be at Moree Services Club on May 15 from 6pm for a free public community event, including a live Q&A, laugh and a chat about bowel cancer screening and the test that could save your life.
"The Jodi Lee Foundation's mission is to fight bowel cancer, one screening test at a time, one awareness campaign at a time, one story at a time," Hughes said.
"I know first hand the devastating impact of losing a mate from bowel cancer - which is why I want to encourage Australians simply to take the test.
"Moree has one of the country's lowest participation rates in the national bowel cancer screening program and I'm hoping we can change this statistic - and ultimately save lives," he said.
Whilst in Moree, Merv will also visit the local Deluxe Cafe, the Pius X Aboriginal Medical Service and the Priceline Pharmacy on Tuesday, May 16.
The Jodi Lee Foundation was formed after the death of 40-year-old mother, Jodi Lee, from bowel cancer, which could have been prevented if it had been detected earlier.
Her husband Nick is the founder and chair of the foundation.
"Bowel cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in Australia, but it doesn't have to be," Mr Lee said.
"That's because, if detected in the early stages, it can be up to 90 per cent treatable.
"Unfortunately, too many 50-74 year-old Australians are ignoring this free, life saving test when it arrives in the mail from the Australian Government every two years.
"The more conversations which can occur around the importance of taking the test, and to de-stigmatise what is so often thought of as an uncomfortable topic, the more lives we can ultimately save," he said.
