Senior police in Moree have met with council leaders and the state MP to discuss the concerns of the community around crime in the district.
The meeting was convened by Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall where, on Tuesday, May 2, he was joined by the police, mayor Mark Johnson, deputy mayor Susannah Pearse and council's general manager Nick Tobin.
While Mr Marshall said he was concerned about crime in the community, he also expressed faith in the job police were doing to tackle the problem.
Talks between the leaders came amid growing concern about recent offences involving physical violence and threats, including an attack on staff at the pool in late April.
That incident prompted the mayor to publicly express his disappointment at the increasing attacks of violence in Moree.
Mr Marshall said the meeting between police and leaders came off the back of community concerns, including people who have called and written to his office.
"I was hearing the same from the mayor and other civic leaders," Mr Marshall said.
Police briefed the group on a number of operations launched targeting crime in this district.
Strike Force Jackal will be reactivated, which will see additional police deployed in targeted operations for three months, and a recent blitz of the area by 60 additional officers in Operation Surge in April was also discusssed.
Illegal motorbike activity was on the agenda, and Mr Marshall took aim at the courts, saying it was distressing that the local judiciary was permitting the return of seized motorcycles from offenders caught riding illegally.
He also complained that other offenders are granted bail time after time.
Mr Marshall said New England Police District Commander, Superintendent Steve Laksa, had told him police staffing levels were strong, with many arrests being made for all levels of offending.
The MP said made the point that Moree Police District had a greater number of officers deployed than in Armidale, which is the biggest community in the police district and his electorate.
Additionally, he said, there were more than 70 agencies providing support to the whole of the community.
"While I do not want to discount the fear some members of the Moree and District community are feeling, especially around illegal motorbike activity, I am confident after (Tuesday's) meeting that our police are taking strong and decisive action," Mr Marshall said.
"Please ensure that our police have the support and tools to continue pushing back against crime in Moree - report suspicious activity, illegal behaviour and anything you think can help our dedicated officers.
"It will be with that community support we can push back hard against crime and send lawbreakers on their way," he said.
Reports can be made directly to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00.
