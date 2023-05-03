The Moree Boomerangs men have had an unbeaten start to the 2023 season but coach Jason Munro said there's still plenty to work on.
The Boomerangs took a 24-20 round one win against grand final rivals Narwan, then a 36-12 victory against the Warialda Wombats in round two, and their most recent game against Tingha saw a 68-6 scoreline in their favour.
"We are three from three but I think Guyra and Glen are in the same boat at the moment," Munro said.
"There's room for improvement with us, it is only early stages, we are only in round three."
Although Munro believes they can still get better, he pinpointed their defensive efforts as being a highlight of their game this year.
"I would say our scrambling defence, that was one of the things we spoke about - just adapting," he said.
"We have worked it into our training.
"Being fatigued and making decisions when we are tired and in the last three games that has shown - that is why we are scrambling."
In the lead up to the season's commencement, Munro said pulling together the troops was a slow process.
But once they were on board, momentum started to pick up.
"It took a while for the boys to come around and once they did they just bought into what myself and and our coaching staff have implemented in the season," Munro said.
"The last two weeks everything is positive in the camp. One of the things I have asked them to do is take ownership and they have done that - taken a lot more responsibility."
The first-half of their season sees the Moree side travelling for away fixtures.
They'll hit the road once again this Sunday to face Walcha-Uralla, who are coming off a win against Inverell. Munro isn't taking last year's wooden spooners lightly.
"We have been keeping tabs on a few other sides but mainly just focusing on ourselves and what areas we can improve," he said.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
