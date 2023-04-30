The first graduates from a new project that aims to help farmers find workers for their cotton harvests are now picking cotton on properties near Moree.
Former Australian Defence Force personnel attended a week-long training session aimed at aligning the skills they have gained in their distinguished careers with the demands of driving cotton pickers and other farming roles.
The concept started out as operation grain harvest last year, aided by retired army Lieutenant Colonel Garry Spencer who recognised the dire need for rural workers due to COVID restrictions impacting backpackers.
Garry knew that there were many veterans who had retired but still had a valuable contribution to make and plenty of time on their hands. He also recognised that the skills developed over many years in the military were relevant and transferable to farming practice.
"These are people, often with substantial operational service, who are very capable and very professional with energy and maturity. We have people who have operated warships, fighter jets and army tanks and they are highly trained," he said.
"They look at the equipment the same way I first looked at a tank and they say that's an impressive bit of kit and I can't wait to get my hands on that and put it through its paces.
"The same applies to the cotton pickers, they are fabulous looking machines, so much technology and very complex.
"It takes very special people to master that machine and get the best out of it, to add a lot of value to our cotton growers."
Read also:
Garry liaised with Moree cotton contractor Ross Munro to develop a training course that would prepare trainees for life on a cotton farm.
In particular, the course covered picker and stripper operations along with a strong focus on safety.
Recognising the incredible potential of the idea, Cotton Australia agreed to fund the first course.
Garry was one of ten former army, navy and air force veterans who put up their hands to help, motivated by his desire to assist Aussie farmers in need, and also as a strategy for mental health.
"I have had mental health issues myself and to be able to get away and do something different that focusses your mind on something else is enormously helpful," he said.
I would encourage anyone to get in touch with the program and get involved."
The first course graduated in late March and by mid-April the graduates who were available were on the job in Moree, helping Ross by driving pickers and supporting the harvesting process.
Garry would like to see the program expanded to include younger veterans and training programs across the cotton growing footprint so that a skilled and mobile workforce could assist the entire industry and potentially others in agriculture.
"The program does two things: it helps out the farming communities struggling for labour and it provides opportunities for retired people looking for something to do," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.