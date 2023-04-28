Loosen your belt buckle, Moree on a Plate, is just around the corner, offering a smorgasbord of entertainment, fun - and of course food - that the whole family can enjoy.
To be held Saturday, May 13 at Moree Secondary College, Moree on a Plate is now in its 19th year, and has evolved into one of regional NSW's most beloved food festivals, incorporating a diversity of producers from across the region and beyond.
This year, Moree on a Plate will feature one of Australia's most acclaimed chefs, Christine Manfield.
Read also:
As one of Australia's leading culinary ambassadors, Christine's professional culinary life as restaurateur culminated in three groundbreaking, highly acclaimed restaurants; Paramount in Sydney 1993 to 2000; East@West in London 2003 to 2005; and Universal 2007 to 2013.
The relaxed, social atmosphere will be set thanks to local talent including vocalists Merri-May Gill and Fi Claus, plus local town bands, and the annual crowd favourite, "The Mixed Grill" BBQ Competition - where locals battle it out to determine who is Moree's BBQ King and/or Queen - is sure to entertain.
Our littlest foodies visiting Kids Korner are in for a treat, with our hilarious apprentice chefs whipping up a great time.
The Chefs duo will juggle utensils, perform self-raising acrobatics, and generally cook up a cracking good time - we guarantee that excitement will be high.
They'll also be joined by Ice Cream Sweetie, who will be sharing her balloon modelling skills with the crowds and inviting all our little friends into the 'bubble playground'.
And of course, Kids Korner will feature all the usual favourites, from fairy floss to face painting, jumping castles to photo booths - it's a wonderland for young and old.
Entry to Moree on a Plate - which runs from 10am to 4pm - is simply a gold coin donation, ensuring it an affordable family day out.
For more information on Moree on a Plate, see www.moreeonaplate.com.au or check out our socials.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.