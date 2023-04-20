Moree Champion
New England Police District warn residents and business owners of travelling conmen offering labouring work

Updated April 26 2023 - 12:30pm, first published April 20 2023 - 12:30pm
POLICE are urging residents and business owners across New England to be on the lookout for travelling conmen known as bitumen bandits.

