Increased security will be put in place at Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre after staff were attacked on Monday morning.
The incident prompted mayor Mark Johnson to express his disappointment in the increasing attacks of violence in Moree.
"We want everyone to be able to feel safe," Cr Johnson said.
"Council continues to engage and liaise with our Local Area Commander (LAC), agencies and Local Members, Member for Northern Tablelands, Adam Marshall and Federal Member, Mark Coulton to address the on-going crime in Moree."
He said it was frustrating that a small minority of community members continue to commit appalling on-going crimes around town.
"This is not just a police problem, this is not just a council problem, this is a whole community problem, such acts of violence have no place in our town," he said.
"I urge our community if anyone has any information that may aid police in their investigation, please come forward."
A statement from the council said they would will be working with Belgravia Leisure Management to review the operational hours and increase security around the MAAC to ensure safety of staff and pool users.
Cr Johnson said the council was heavily involved in ongoing advocacy and coordination of community safety programs and works closely with various agencies and crime safety representations across the shire.
The council statement said it takes the safety of employees and property, and that of the broader community seriously, and will continue to assist local police on this matter.
The statement said they will advise the community of any changes to service or operational hours of the MAAC resulting from the April 24 incident.
