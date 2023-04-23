The Moree curse struck again for Pirates on Saturday with the Bulls scoring in the dying seconds to snatch the points and make it four consecutive wins over the Tamworth side at Weebolla.
In a frantic finish with Pirates losing two players to the bin in the last five minutes, Jono Spain scored into injury time to level up the game. He then nailed the clutch conversion to kick the Bulls to a 33-31 win.
Bulls president David Watts said it was a "reasonably tough" kick, with Spain lining up the shot from around half-way between the goalposts and the sideline.
The try came on the back of continual pressure on Pirates' line - they were virtually camped there for the last five minutes - and Watts commended the way they kept fighting to the end.
"There were a few moments were we fell asleep; we'd score a try and then let Pirates back in straight away," he said.
"But to play the way we played and battle it out right till the death of it is a true credit to the side."
It was, he said, a very entertaining, physical and see-sawing game.
Conrad Starr gave Pirates the early lead. The Bulls then jumped ahead 19-12 before Pirates worked their way back to a 26-19 lead.
Alex Barker was a standout for the home side, last year's zone best and fairest scoring three tries and proving a constant threat at outside centre.
Watts also singled out replacement hooker Ian Ranger. He came on early in the first half after playing three-quarters of the second grade game.
Making it two-from-two, the win saw the Bulls also wrest the Kookaburra Challenge Cup from Pirates and has, Watts said, given them a confidence boost as they prepare to face last year's grand finalists in the next two weeks starting with a trip to Gunnedah this coming Saturday.
Not that any game is going to be easy, he said.
"Looking at the scores, I think every game we play is going to be really tough and I just think it gives our boys some confidence," Watts said.
They are a young side and have got some new players that have moved to town, and probably haven't quite gelled yet.
Elsewhere, after just falling short against the Red Devils, the Rams claimed the first upset of the season knocking over defending premiers Narrabri 33-17.
The Rams put on a show for their first home game of the season, and as they did against Gunnedah led early with Charlie Keen scoring after only four minutes.
But unlike the previous week they were able to hold onto the lead, quick back-to-back tries to Pat Keen pushing them out to the final margin with around 20 minutes to play.
Quirindi meanwhile held off a fast-finishing Inverell to notch their first win of the season 45-36, while the Red Devils joined the Bulls on two wins with a 34-12 victory over Scone.
