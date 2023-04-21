The Moree Boars welcome Jamie Sampson back to their side for Sunday's trip down the Newell Highway to Narrabri's Collins Park.
Sampson was unavailable for last weekend's opening round of the Wests Entertainment Group Tooheys Group 4 premiership but slots back into the Boars in his favourite five-eighth spot.
Brilliant Brenton Cochrane played in the six at Boughton Oval, Moree last Sunday when he helped carve up the Kootingal Roosters.
It's not often a three-point B&F award player is shifted from his spot but in Cochrane's case he's just as damaging at lock and that's where captain-coach Michael Watton has put the dynamic pivot with Sampson available.
"It works out well," Michael Watton said.
"Jamie's back, Brenton goes to lock and Brett Wright moves from the backrow to left centre for Joe Wade (injured)."
Brett McDonald and Aaron Robinson are the backrowers with Luke Hetherington and Daniel Jobson the props.
Sunday's clash also marks a big day for Daniel Jobson as the former Narrabri star returns to his old stomping ground at Collins Park.
Josh Trindall has a tough job ahead of him at Narrabri. In his first term as a captain-coach he has a whole new squad under him at the Blues and was given a rude debut by the Dungowan Cowboys in last Saturday's 66-6 mercy rule drubbing.
Trindall has a friend in Watton, who is also in his first year as captain-coach at Moree.
"Josh has whole new squad," Michael Watton told G4 Media.
"They'll still be tough down there.
"I've got the ultimate respect for Josh. Doesn't matter what they got beat by last week we've got respect for Josh and all his young players.
"We will prepare as if we are playing a Norths or a Dungowan. We'll have to have the right attitude otherwise we'll get beat. Last year we led Werris Creek 26-nil but then we got run down."
He's determined to ensure that kind of match doesn't eventuate again and ensure the Boars don't take any complacency into the Narrabri game after the 46-28 win over Kootingal.
That the Roosters posted 28 points against Moree last Sunday still remains vivid in Watton's memory.
NARRABRI BLUES: Unavailable.
MOREE BOARS: 1 Adrian Smith, 2 Jake Tighe, 3 Willy Baker, 4 Brett Wright, 5 Jason Saunders, 6 Jamie Sampson, 7 Michael Watton c/c, 8 Luke Hetherington, 9 Zac Sampson, 10 Daniel Jobson, 11 Brett McDonald, 12 Aaron Robinson, 13 Brenton Cochrane, 14 Cameron Rodgers, 15 Jack Mitchell, 16 Peter Watton, 17 Marshall Baker.
