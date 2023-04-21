Moree Champion
Rugby league: Moree Boars welcome back livewire half

By Geoff Newling
Updated April 21 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:03pm
Brenton McDonald will shift to lock.
The Moree Boars welcome Jamie Sampson back to their side for Sunday's trip down the Newell Highway to Narrabri's Collins Park.

