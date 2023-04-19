Moree Champion
State budget delay won't stall New England health projects across the region says NSW government

By Newsroom
Updated April 19 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:27pm
The state government has confirmed the delay to this year's budget will not affect hospital projects under construction in the Northern Tablelands electorate.

