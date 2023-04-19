The Moree Bulls season couldn't have got off to a better start than what it did on Saturday.
Travelling with three grades to Inverell for round one of the Central North competition, the Bulls managed to score wins across the board.
First grade triumphed 50-33, second grade won 42-33 while the women's team made a successful return to the fold with a 37-24 victory.
"It has been a long time since we have done that, well it has been a long time since we have had three grades," Bulls president David Watts said.
"The girls got us off to a good start and we went with absolutely no expectations.
"The trial at Walgett was the best thing for them, just to understand where they're at, what they needed to do and where they needed to be at.
"They have been putting in the hard yards. The girls themselves said if 'we win a game for the year, we will be excited' because a lot of them had never played footy before."
In second grade, Watts said skipper James Bailey was instrumental along with Jack Fernance.
In first grade, the Bulls' kicking game put constant pressure on the Highlanders.
"Our kicking game was brilliant with Mitch Adams at five-eighth and Ben Williams at inside centre," Watts said.
"Jono Spain at fullback chimed into the backline nicely. Alex Barker was again just Alex. Our guys played very, very well though."
The Bulls are back at home this Saturday to face the Pirates.
There will be four fixtures with a match between a Moree under 18s team and the Central North representative under 18s team.
Following that, Watts is expecting three tough encounters.
"They're the premiers in seconds and women's, they beat us in the grand final," he said.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
