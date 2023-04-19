Moree Champion
State budget delay could stall New England health projects across the region

Updated April 19 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 10:16am
MULTIPLE hospital infrastructure projects worth more than $130 million are at risk of being delayed across the New England region.

