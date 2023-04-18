As part of her recommendations, Ms O'Sullivan urged the police force to review its training in relation to the history of First Nations Peoples and ensure Aboriginal liaison officers are engaged in the training; consider providing trauma-informed communication training for officers; review the training in relation to critical decision-making to improve thinking in situations such as the preliminary search along the river; and review its formal debriefing to ensure it provides officers with the advice and support "after experiencing a trauma like Gordon's death".