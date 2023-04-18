Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News
Education

Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School to host information sessions in Moree and Inverell

JC
By Jordan Crick
April 19 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School principal Clint Gallagher will visit Inverell and Moree on April 27 and 28. Picture supplied
Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School principal Clint Gallagher will visit Inverell and Moree on April 27 and 28. Picture supplied

Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School will host free information sessions at Moree and Inverell on April 27 and 28 as the school encourages parents to consider offering their child a country-based education.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.