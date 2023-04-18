Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School will host free information sessions at Moree and Inverell on April 27 and 28 as the school encourages parents to consider offering their child a country-based education.
Principal Clint Gallagher will also visit primary schools in Narrabri, Bellata, Moree, Warialda and Inverell to showcase Farrer's recent academic achievements and what it can offer as an alternative to private boarding schools in the capital cities.
Farrer is Australia's only agricultural high school for boys - and only all-male boarding school between Sydney and the Queensland border - but also offers traditional subjects such as legal studies, English and mathematics.
The government school, which is set on 191 hectares of agricultural land in Tamworth and is currently home to approximately 360 boarders, is about a three hour drive from Moree and two hours from Inverell.
Mr Gallagher said parents in the country were going to a great expense to send their children to private school in Sydney and Queensland when they could be giving them an education closer to home.
"They could easily keep their kids in the country, not too far from home, and go to an excellent school without all the costs," he said.
The roadshow's first information session will be held at Moree Services Club on Thursday, April 27 before rolling into Inverell RSM Club on Friday, April 28.
Both events start at 6.30pm and are free of charge, but attendees are asked to register online before 1pm on Monday, April 24.
Mr Gallagher said the school was achieving great success across a broad range of subjects and he was hoping to get that message out to prospective students and parents during the roadshow.
"This is sort of the first time we've done this, so we are interested in getting out and promoting all of the good things the school's doing and making sure parents have a deeper understanding of Farrer," he said.
"I'm aiming to meet with some principals of primary schools to make sure that our information is getting out there, and I will also be hosting dinners to meet with people.
"Obviously boarding school isn't for everyone, but we are the only all boys boarding school between Sydney and the Queensland border.
"We are achieving in a lot of different areas, and academically we are going extremely well in our traditional subjects like agriculture, industrial technology and engineering.
"But we are also achieving success in subjects like legal studies and economics, so some of the humanities-based subjects which haven't always been traditionally strong subjects for boys."
The school has also been succeeding outside the classroom, with Farrer's cricket team winning the Davidson Shield this year.
"Farrer is obviously known for rugby league, but last year we finished in the state finals in water polo, basketball, football and tennis," Mr Gallagher said.
"We've got a broad range of activities here. Our robotics club is going from strength-to-strength and we've got chess, debating and public speaking all competing and going very well."
To RSVP for the information sessions at Moree and Inverell, complete the attendance form here.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
