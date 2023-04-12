The Central North Rugby Union season will commence this Saturday and the Moree Bulls will face the Inverell Highlanders first up.
The Bulls faced Walgett on April 1 for trials in both the men's and ladies to prepare for the Central North season and a handful of players suffered injuries.
With those injuries, Bulls president David Watts said they still haven't confirmed any line-ups for the round one fixtures.
"We are still waiting on a few injuries, we suffered a few injuries in our trial matches in the pre-season," he said.
"We are still waiting for those guys to pass fitness or get clearance to play, they have got until Thursday night at training.
"First grade have a couple out, we are not at our full-strength but we will be okay.
Second grade is the same, we have got a few out obviously with first grade not at full-strength.
"We will be okay.
"We have got reasonable numbers."
The Bulls will also welcome back a women's team for the first time since 2019.
"We have got a women's for the first time and we are hoping to take over 15 or 16 girls," Watts said.
"We ended up with some good numbers there which we needed though."
The women's game shapes up to be an interesting one with Inverell are also returning to the competition this year.
In terms of the men's, Watts is expecting a tough outing in both grades.
"We are expecting Inverell to be very good, they had a good first grade last year and I can't see them being any different this year," he said.
The matches will be at Inverell's Rugby Park.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
