An auctioneer who grew up at Moree finished runner-up in the ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Justin Rohde, originally from Pallamallawa, described the moment as "surreal and an unreal moment".
"It was a terrific line-up of men, and the industry is in very capable hands with the calibre of young auctioneers coming through in NSW and in the national competition," he said.
"It is very rewarding to be here today."
Mr Rohde was born in Moree and grew up in town, completing his education locally until year 9 when he moved to Scots PGC College in Warwick for years 10, 11 and 12.
At the completion of year 12, Mr Rohde and his family relocated to Wee Waa, where they purchased a farm, and shortly after he moved to central Queensland to work on a cattle stud, leaving his very close-knit family to go chase his dream.
These days Mr Rohde sells prime and store cattle weekly at Emerald, plus stud cattle and clearing sales.
He has been involved in the livestock industry for five years.
He believes there is always something to learn in the livestock industry.
"I don't think you ever stop learning," he said.
"There are plenty of tricks to the trade, and you pick up different styles and different selling techniques, listening to auctioneers from across the country.
"There's always a lot to take away from these events."
Mr Rohde said it was the people and clients he worked with that made his job so rewarding.
"It is the people you deal with who make the job so good - people, cattle and country - that's what we all revolve around," he said.
Elders Rural Services' Harry Waters came away with the victory at the Sydney Royal Show ahead of Mr Rohde.
The win comes after Mr Waters took out the NSW title in 2022 and the national crown came as a shock to the agent.
"I didn't expect to be standing up here," Mr Waters said.
He went on to say he'd be "thanking people all day" if he named everyone who had helped him along the way but was keen to catch up with his friends and family.
"I can't wait to get back down to Gundagai to celebrate," Mr Waters said.
Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
