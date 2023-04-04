Moree Champion
Moree on a Plate Plate Food and Wine Festival for 2023 name Port of Newcastle as major sponsor

By Newsroom
Updated April 4 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:30pm
Moree on a Plate Committee Members, Jessie Chandler and Georgina Poole with Port of Newcastle CEO, Craig Carmody. Picture supplied
The Moree on a Plate Food and Wine Festival for 2023 is taking shape, and organisers are thrilled to announce the major sponsor for 2023 and 2024 is Port of Newcastle - Australia's deepwater global gateway and the largest port on Australia's east coast.

