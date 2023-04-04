The Moree on a Plate Food and Wine Festival for 2023 is taking shape, and organisers are thrilled to announce the major sponsor for 2023 and 2024 is Port of Newcastle - Australia's deepwater global gateway and the largest port on Australia's east coast.
A vital link in our region's supply chain, Port of Newcastle recognises the value of Moree on a Plate as a showcase of local produce, talent and community strength, and we are extremely grateful for their generous sponsorship.
Craig Carmody, Port of Newcastle CEO was equally thrilled with the newfound partnership.
READ MORE:
"Port of Newcastle has a rich history of supporting local community events and festivals. With our strong existing trade connection with Moree, set to only strengthen in the future, we are thrilled to support such an important event that promotes the diverse agricultural region of the Moree Plains Shire."
Moree on a Plate will be held on Saturday, May 13 at The Moree Secondary College, and this 'festival of flavour' will feature producers from across the region, celebrity chef Christine Manfield, as well as a dedicated Kids Korner, live entertainment and the ever-popular 'Mixed Grill' BBQ Competition.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.