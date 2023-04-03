A NEW England business owner of almost 50 years has been recognised for her contribution to the community.
Sylvia Broderick was named the Moree Plains Shire Senior Citizen of the Year at the annual awards luncheon.
Read also:
Ms Broderick has been instrumental in numerous events across 40 years and has raised vital funds with her church.
'It gives me great joy to recognise your generosity, your contribution and commitment to our community and the Shire", Moree mayor Mark Johnson said.
"We thank Sylvia for her dedicated time to the community."
Sylvia's heart has always been in the Shire.
She moved to Moree as a 6-month-old, where her father pursued a long-standing career in shearing within the Moree district.
Attending St Philomena's Catholic School, Sylvia's legacy extended into the family's future generations with her children, grand and great-grandchildren attending the school also.
She remains connected to St Philomena's as she is part of the Women's group for the Catholic Church, where they continue to raise funds for local initiatives.
In 1976, Sylvia set up her long-standing shop Sylvia's Fabric, on Heber Street, where she still currently works, supplying the community with materials and sewing equipment.
Sylvia and her husband bought the shop, after her previous employer offered her the opportunity to buy the business.
"I didn't think I could manage a shop," she said. "I was a housewife and dressmaker. I had a lot to learn."
"I just love the friendship. It keeps you wanting to be in business."
In addition to running a small business, Sylvia has been an avid volunteer.
She coordinates ticket sales for community events such as plays, debutante balls, concerts, and the like.
Her many years of voluntary service to the community include 40 years with The Evening View Club, 30 years with Line.
Dancing and 22 years with the Community Visitors Scheme, which involves visiting the residents at a local aged care facility on a weekly basis.
During the heavy lockdowns of COVID-19, Sylvia still took it upon herself to check in with the residents to support and care for their well-being via telephone.
She has received recognition for her support for local initiatives including the St Philomena's Spring Fair, Moree on a Plate, Community Choir, RSL Nasho's and the Church Choir.
In recent years she has received the following accolades: 2019 - Customer Service Award, 2022 - Customer Service Award, and 2022 - Elders Honour Roll.
"Congratulations to our other nominees, Barb Davis and Joan Limb, we thank all of our nominees for their outstanding contribution to our Shire," mayor Johnson said.
The Senior Citizen of the Year is presented annually as part of the NSW Seniors Festival. NSW Seniors Week celebrates the valuable contribution of our seniors to local communities.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.