SMALL business owners could soon receive a financial boost under a new program to upgrade and reinvigorate its operations.
It will aim to support start-ups and existing small businesses within the Shire under the Small Business Fund Pilot Program.
Eligible small businesses which employ up to 20 employees, will be able to apply for a one-off maximum payment of up to $5000.
The money can be used in a wide range of ways including upgrades to signage and painting of the shop front.
It can also be used to put towards advertising or to launch a campaign as well as online to upgrade the business website or for a promotional campaign.
"Small businesses are the backbone of our Shire, bringing vibrancy to our main streets and providing employment opportunities to local people," deputy mayor Susannah Pearse said.
"The Small Business Fund Pilot Program is all about encouraging the growth of these businesses, enabling them to venture out and try something new or improve their amenity."
Applications will be considered by a panel of community and Council representatives.
While a cash co-contribution or in-kind contribution would be considered favourably, it is not mandatory.
Applications are open until April 16 and projects must be able to be completed by October 31.
"It is great to see Council continuing to support local businesses and I encourage all eligible small businesses to consider putting forward an application," Moree District Chamber of Commerce president Dibs Cush said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.