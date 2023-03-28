Work to increase lifespan of Tareelaroi weir gates

Works to extend the lifespan of the Tareelaroi weir gates by up to 25 years will be underway, commencing Monday, April 3.
Located on the Gwydir River, the gates require a new application of protective coating to ensure their ongoing operation and so they continue to meet the needs of the local community.
"WaterNSW is investing in regular maintenance and upkeep to ensure the reliability of our assets into the future and the best outcomes for our customers," WaterNSW general manager regional operations north, Michelle Yeaman, said.
"Locals can first expect to see the installation of scaffolding, as this will then allow for surface preparation and the safe application of the new coating.
"These works are part of a broader program of maintenance which aims to protect our assets from corrosion and deterioration and improve their resilience to environmental factors," she said.
Works are expected to take up to eight weeks to complete, depending on the weather.
"Applying this new protective coating will enable WaterNSW to ensure the Tareelaroi weir continues to operate reliably, including managing the diversion of water into the Mehi River."
Work will take place between 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 1pm Saturday. There will be no work on Sundays, public holidays or at night.
Work will be completed outside the irrigation season and will not impact nearby recreational activities, including fishing, water-skiing or barbecue areas.
