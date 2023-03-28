Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Work to increase lifespan of Tareelaroi weir gates

By Newsroom
Updated March 29 2023 - 10:05am, first published March 28 2023 - 12:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work will start at Tareelaroi weir next week to apply protective coating to the weir's gates. Picture file
Work will start at Tareelaroi weir next week to apply protective coating to the weir's gates. Picture file

Works to extend the lifespan of the Tareelaroi weir gates by up to 25 years will be underway, commencing Monday, April 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.