KIDS at Mungindi have made full use of a new asphalt bike track opened in time for the Easter holidays at WH Smith Park.
The track has been developed to ensure the youth have a suitable space while having fun on a safe surface.
Mungindi is one of the first in the region to get this style of bike track with another one being developed in Pallamallawa.
The project was jointly funded by Moree Plains Shire Council, Balonne Shire Council, Mungindi Progress Association, and the Australian Government under the Murray-Darling Basin Economic Development Program.
It was designed by Jason Cousins with local police and representatives from both councils attending the official opening on March 17.
Moree mayor Mark Johnson planted an olive tree, representing a tree of friendship with students, Nyla Prince from Mungindi Central School and Ellie Lurhs from St Joseph's Primary School.
Some of the students wrote a poem to highlight the opening of the track.
"This much-loved new infrastructure already has the kids beaming with enthusiasm and participating in after school exercise," mayor Johnson said.
"The poem (the) St Joseph's kids put together is a testament to how excited the Mungindi community is, and I am so glad we could help create this new hot spot."
Riley Hohn and Patrick Luhrs presented the poem.
It reads: Ode to the Bike Track
In the small town of Mungindi Time stands still, it doesn't fly.
Kids aren't seen, they're all inside. Until a bike track, Council did provide.
Surrounded by sportsgrounds, parks and trees, The Mungindi Bike Track is for all families.
With hills and a bend to ride and scoot, Or fancy little wheels attached to boots.
Mums and Dads, Nans and Pops, Brothers and sisters, babies and tots.
All come together to join the fun, Regardless of weather; rain, snow or sun.
No longer in our town here in the sticks Will kids need Xbox, PlayStation or Netflix.
The hours of fun that now take place, The Mungindi Bike Track, what a wonderful space.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
