Moree Champion
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Former Armidale Bishop Michael Kennedy on his plans for the new diocese and why Catholic church abuse is not historical

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated March 22 2023 - 2:05pm, first published March 18 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bishop Michael Kennedy at the diocesan buildings in Newcastle west yesterday. Picture by Marina Neil

BISHOP Michael Robert Kennedy served as the Bishop of Armidale, the local diocese, since December 2011.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.