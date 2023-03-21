One of the key figures in the Beaconsfield mine disaster has turned his attention to promoting men's mental health around the country and is visiting the New England region.
Explosives expert Darren Flanagan became a national hero after his role in the rescue of Tasmanian miners Todd Russell and Brant Webb in 2006, who were trapped underground for two weeks.
Mr Flanagan will be the guest speaker in the Mind the Madness health night at Warialda Showground on March 31.
READ MORE:
The 56-year-old said he has been dealing with trauma and his own personal battles for most of his life.
"When I was a little boy I was sexually assaulted repeatedly by a guy who used to work for my dad," he said.
Mr Flanagan said it was a very emotional topic for him to talk about, but when it comes to mental health issues, he said he has had a lifetime of dealing with struggles.
"Trying to live through that changes your whole life, you never become the person that you should have been," he said of the abuse from his childhood.
"It changes your relationship with your parents because you feel like you were thrown to the wolves and they didn't protect you.
"There are a lot of people who are sexually assaulted as kids that will never talk about it.
"I spent all my life taking drugs, I drove semi-trailers interstate for nine years (and) I don't think there was anyone who took more drugs than me, I was really trying to kill myself," he said.
Mr Flanagan rose to national fame after he helped save the lives of the men who were trapped nearly one kilometre beneath the surface on Anzac Day 2006.
He went far underground and operated more than 70 individual explosives for 29 straight hours.
In the months and years ahead, he realised how affected he was by the pain and trauma of such an ordeal.
"The whole thing was terrifying," he said.
"It was something that had never been done before and the whole world was watching.
"To have kids waiting for their fathers to come home and not knowing for sure if we were going to get them out is one of the most traumatic things you can experience."
""It changed our lives forever and a lot of people have struggled in the years since.
"There wasn't a TV show or current affairs program I wasn't on.
"You come home from all the media attention and appearances, then you jump in the shower and turn it right up so no one can hear you cry," he said.
Mr Flanagan describes what he does now as a roller coaster of emotions when he recounts the story in front of an audience.
"I take people underground and you'll like you were there with me," he said.
"It's an iconic story and I try to fill in the gaps. You'll laugh, cry and come on a rollercoaster journey.
"I explain how everyone was equal in the decision-making process because there was so much at risk.
"We needed all the expertise and planning to go our way, there was a lot of luck involved, too.
"If there was another earthquake and the two men had died I wouldn't have been able to live with myself."
Mr Flanagan said he has formed a strong bond with the men involved in the mine collapse.
"Brant went reclusive, but Todd and I have had a close relationship," he said.
"He ended up working under me at Nowra where we turned him into a salesman."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.