Moree Champion
Home/Photos and Video

One of the main men from the Beaconsfield mine collapse to tell his story in front of a live crowd

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated March 22 2023 - 2:11pm, first published March 21 2023 - 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Explosives expert Darren Flanagan was instrumental in saving two miners trapped underground at Beaconsfield. He now promotes mental health. Picture supplied.

One of the key figures in the Beaconsfield mine disaster has turned his attention to promoting men's mental health around the country and is visiting the New England region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.