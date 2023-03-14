Youth organisation BackTrack's brilliant work with troubled children and teenagers will get a huge financial boost from the Law Society of NSW.
President of the Law Society of NSW Cassandra Banks said she chose the Tracker Network as the President's Charity for 2023 because of their success rate in turning the lives of young people around.
The former University of New England law student is now a practising solicitor in Coffs Harbour and has spent many years advocating for children and families in crisis across regional NSW.
BackTrack's was established in Armidale in 2006 by local man Bernie Shakeshaft as a way to re-engage young people otherwise on the path to prison, teach them life skills and do that with the help of dogs and a stronger sense of community.
"This support from the Law Society can bring us closer to establishing new locations where we can help young people falling through the cracks in the mainstream system."
The BackTrack's Tracker Network program has since expanded to Moree, Tenterfield, Lake Cargelligo, Broken Hill, Hawkesbury, Macksville, Toowoomba, with early conversations being held with stakeholders to establish another in Tamworth.
The program is so popular that there are about 100 communities on Mr Shakeshaft's waitlist wanting to have a Tracker Network base in their town.
Ms Banks said there are nearly 16,000 children in out-of-home care and more than 100,000 at risk of significant harm every year.
She said almost 500,000 reports are made every year in relation to concerns about childrens' welfare, which is often very complex and the material challenging and difficult to look at and listen to.
"However, working with vulnerable children and families and demonstrating that someone is listening to them can be deeply rewarding," Ms Banks said.
