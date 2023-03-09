Moree Champion
Who to vote for in Northern Tablelands election: Ten candidates to contest state election

Laurie Bullock
Laurie Bullock
Updated March 15 2023 - 12:53pm, first published March 9 2023 - 4:00pm
Four candidates were at the ballot draw (from left) independent Billy Wood, Elizabeth O'Hara from The Greens, Labor's Yvonne Langenberg and independent Natasha Ledger.

Ten candidates will contest the election in Northern Tablelands on March 25.

