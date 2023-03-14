Rabobank's local branch provides in-person support for businesses

Left to right: Emm Bambling, Rob De Gruchy, Sophie Clyne, Felicity Taylor, Linda Galagher and James Maunder - Rabobank's Moree team. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Rabobank



All passionate about agriculture and the vibrancy of rural Australia, Moree's Rabobank team believe there's no better place to live and work than on the highly productive black soil plains.



A long term outlook for local agricultural growth

Area Manager Felicity Taylor said she was continually inspired by the vision and innovation amongst local producers, and is proud to support some of Australia's leading farmers.

A bank dedicated solely to agriculture, Felicity said Rabobank enjoys a long history in North West NSW's rural banking landscape.

"As someone who grew up in Moree, and as a team all passionate about our community, we also know how important it is to have a local face-to-face banking service - a bricks and mortar branch for employment, accessibility and sponsorship of local events," said Felicity.

With over 110 culminative years of agribusiness banking experience, Rabobank's Moree team share significant industry expertise alongside clear passion for the community.

A recent addition is Senior Rural Manager Sophie Clyne, whose experience in corporate banking, coupled with her strong local knowledge, are a win for the branch.

Joining the Moree team three years ago, fellow Senior Rural Manager Rob De Gruchy brings to the team 33 years of experience in the corporate agribusiness sector.

A commitment to community

Half of Moree's Rabobank team were raised locally, and contributing to the social fabric of the community is close to heart.

"Businesses like this inject people into our town, people who live here, shop here, support local schools, and it's something we take a lot of pride in," said Felicity.

Moree local James Maunder, plus Linda Galagher, hailing from Wee Waa, and Emm Bambling, originally from Gayndah, complete the team. And it's a team that continues to grow - with two positions currently available in Moree.

Genuine support for local clients

A strong customer focus and a large local team underpins a unique empathy towards clients.

"We want nothing more than to see our clients succeed, in life and in business. The highlight of our role is regularly visiting our clients on-farm, often across generations of a family, and helping their visions become reality," said Felicity.



Visit Rabobank to read the full story.