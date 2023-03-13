MOREE Police Citizens Youth Club celebrated its $2.7million upgrade with an event showcasing its connection to the community.
Councillors, dignitaries, police officials and community members were 'Welcomed to Country' by Elder Barry Sampson and entertained by students from Moree East School and the dance group Yulugi Marumali.
READ MORE:
The newly upgraded, modern facility will support and help foster strong partnerships with the Moree police and the community, alongside helping children achieve their best through structured programs.
"The PCYC is instrumental in bringing the community together and is invaluable to the Moree community and for the betterment of our younger generation," Moree mayor Mark Johnson said.
"This modernised venue offers a safe environment and meeting space for the community to participate in a range of sports and recreational activities, and Council is proud to have assisted in funding the upgrade."
About 30 new native and fruit trees were planted recently in addition to functional building upgrades.
The facility received an additional $10,200 in funding under the federal government's Planting Trees for the Queen's Jubilee program.
The trees around the building are part of a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
"The new trees will eventually provide fruit and shade to those who use these facilities, and I look forward to seeing these young trees grow stronger each year," Federal MP Mark Coulton said.
PCYC works in partnership with the community and Police to empower young people, get kids active in life, and reduce and prevent youth crime.
NSW CEO Dominic Teakle said the reopening of the Moree facility marks an exciting milestone for the community.
"As a youth charity, PCYC NSW has been serving communities across NSW and we are excited to re-open the upgraded Moree PCYC today," Mr Teakle said.
"It is a wonderful space with upgrades to many of the facilities, as well as covering our life-changing programs, social resilience, and educational needs for the community in which we serve.
"Along with the functional building upgrades, the planting of 30 new native and fruit trees around the club thanks to the Queen's Jubilee program, will promote health and social wellbeing by removing air pollution, reducing stress, encouraging physical activity and lastly, creating a beautiful environment for the community."
Find out more about the activities and programs at Moree PCYC by visiting www.pcycnsw.org.au/moree/activities or phone (02) 6752 3741.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.