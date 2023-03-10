Moree Champion
Transport safety investigators release report into deadly plane crash at Rowena, after taking off from Moree

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
March 10 2023 - 4:50pm
The Air Tractor AT-400, VH-ACQ, was destroyed in the December 4, 2021, crash near Rowena, after taking off from Moree earlier that day. Picture supplied by the ATSB

AIR crash investigators have determined weather, fatigue and mishandling a turn contributed to a fiery fatal plane crash that killed the pilot.

