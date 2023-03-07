Moree man Glen Crump was recognised at the prestigious Premier's annual Harmony Dinner at the International Convention Centre in Sydney in February.
Mr Crump was awarded the CommBank Regional Unity Medal for his outstanding contribution to the community.
"This is a great honour for Glen and testament to the service he has rendered to Moree and his hard work volunteering over a number of years," State MP Adam Marshall said.
Glen is a proud Aboriginal man from Moree who has been actively involved in the community since he was 12.
For the past 22 years, Glen has volunteered his time hosting Mission Beat Aboriginal Radio.
He has been working to break racial stereotypes and promote harmony and inclusion.
The Premier's annual Harmony Dinner recognises those who are selfless, caring and passionate about their local community.
