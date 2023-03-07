Moree Champion
Premier's annual Harmony Dinner recognises Moree man Glen Crump

By Newsroom
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 10:00am
Morees Glen Crump, with MP Adam Marshall, was recognised as a multicultural champion at the Premiers annual Harmony Dinner. Picture supplied

Moree man Glen Crump was recognised at the prestigious Premier's annual Harmony Dinner at the International Convention Centre in Sydney in February.

