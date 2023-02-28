It's a good sign when they're still smiling after a cotton season bug checking.
Certainly, for University of New England students Dior Rohr and Millie Creagh, Moree's long, hot summer did little to curb their enthusiasm, with both girls vowing to return.
Dior, from the Hunter Valley is studying a Bachelor of Agriculture, while Millie, from Charleville, is completing a dual degree in Agriculture and Business.
Neither of the girls had experience in the cropping sector, and admit they weren't sure what to expect when they embarked on a season with Moree's Poole Ag.
"I'd never even seen a crop up that close, so it was a lot to get my head around," Dior laughs.
"We have cattle at home, but for our course we need 12 weeks of work experience in a different commodity, and I'm so glad I gave cotton a go."
Millie agreed, and said she was surprised, and impressed, by the intensity of cotton production.
"It's not a crop you just plant and watch grow, there are so many variables, and it was so exciting being part of that process."
For Dior also the development of the cotton was a thrill.
"I'm from the hills, so I loved the rolling plains, the sunsets, the crop dusters overhead," she said. "It was also so fascinating seeing the cotton crop develop, even week to week, it's quite incredible."
Whilst the girls, both residents of Duval College, were friendly prior, the season well and truly cemented their friendship.
"It was really fun working together - and after three months we've literally started finishing each other's sentences," Millie smiles.
Her highlights also include working across different properties in such a unique region, and learning about the various production systems.
Both girls enjoyed working closely with Poole Ag's Kate Lumbar and Sam Simons, and were grateful for their time, patience and generosity sharing their expertise.
"There is so much to learn when it comes to cotton, it's a really rewarding challenge and Kate and Sam have been valuable mentors. Their passion for cotton agronomy is inspirational and we feel really privileged to have worked in such a great team," Dior said.
Returning to university, Dior said the insights and learnings gained from a season bug checking would certainly pay dividends.
"Having that practical experience will be come in very handy at Uni, and I think we'll be much better equipped when studying - we learn so much theory, and when you put it into practice it makes so much more sense."
Moree also captured their hearts, with Millie describing it as 'a very social town for young people'. And while the girls will now return to Uni, it seems they can't stay away for long - with one very important occasion calling them back.
"We've already organised to come back for cotton picking, these crops are like our babies, we've put so much into them and have watched them grow and mature - there's no way we'd wouldn't miss the finale!"
