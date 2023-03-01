Moree Champion
New Moree hospital: NSW hires BESIX Watpac for hospital construction

Updated March 1 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 12:20pm
Adam Marshall announced BESIX Watpac as the builders appointed to construct the new $80 million Moree District Hospital. Picture supplied

The builder for Moree's new $80 million hospital has been appointed, which will see the project through to construction and completion

