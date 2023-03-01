The builder for Moree's new $80 million hospital has been appointed, which will see the project through to construction and completion
BESIX Watpac had been engaged by NSW Health following a competitive tender process, state MP Adam Marshall announced this week.
He said the company will work with the project team and local community to finalise the detailed design and start construction of the new hospital and health facilities.
"I'm thrilled and relieved we've reached this critical milestone because it is the 'point of no return' for the project," Mr Marshall said.
"Regardless of what happens at next month's election the new hospital is locked in and Moree will get the full $80 million worth of new health facilities," Mr Marshall said.
"It also means that we should see soil turned on the site to commence construction in a matter of months as the final detailed designs are finalised in consultation with hospital staff and the community."
The new hospital will deliver a refurbished community and outpatient services building and a new clinical services building, which will house emergency, imaging, operating theatres, maternity, birthing and the inpatient unit.
"As part of the build, the number of beds in the hospital will be increased to more than 50, which is good news for the predicted future growth of the Moree district," Mr Marshall said.
"We'll also have a new helipad constructed, meaning air retrievals will occur back at the hospital, rather than at Moree Airport.
"This is another exciting and positive step towards a modern, fit-for-purpose facility that will best meet the healthcare needs of the community now and well into the future," he said.
Mr Marshall said BESIX Watpac has been engaged under an 'Early Contractor Involvement' (ECI) agreement and will finalise the design for the redevelopment, while continuing to work with the project team as well as clinicians, patients, families and the community.
"The detailed design is expected to be completed in in a few months and following this the project will move into the construction phase with an early works package to occur first to prepare the site for main works construction," he said.
"Community involvement in the design of contemporary health facilities is key to getting it right, and it's great to see the Moree community so engaged in this project.
"There will be more opportunities to help shape the design for the redevelopment, with the project team to seek feedback once the latest designs are released in the coming months," he said.
