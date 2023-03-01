It's been a long time between drinks for the Moree Bulls women's side but they're back.
The last time the rugby union club fielded a women's team was 2019.
Back then it was 7s and it was just gaining momentum.
Now the women's competition is 10s and is fully embedded across the competition.
Bulls president David Watts said it was time to make a comeback.
"There was only sort of us and one other who didn't have a team," he said.
"We were a bit sorry because we have been reasonably strong in the senior men in the past but we have no women so it is hard for the other clubs.
"This year Sylvester Joseph, who is heavily involved in the club, and I pushed harder and harder and we found a nucleus of girls that wanted to play.
"The numbers went from there."
There will be some returning faces who played in 2019 as well as some newcomers to town.
Watts said there's rugby union rookies as well as a handful who played in the New England competition with the university clubs.
"It is a challenge for us but they are a great group of girls," he said.
"They are really enthusiastic at training and are prepared to learn and they listen which is really important.
"The few girls that have played it before, they are getting around the other girls and they are really pushing the other girls and helping them out."
The Bulls have engaged first grade men's premiership-winning coach Peter Winkley to guide the girls early on in the season with the hope of appointing a more permanent coach in the future.
And although some players are still finding their feet, Watts said the club's goal this year is to field a team every round.
"The big thing we are stressing too is don't worry about winning, let's enjoy ourselves, which they are doing and let's learn the game and just be competitive," he said.
"That's all we ask.
"As long as they are enjoying themselves and come back week-in, week-out."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
