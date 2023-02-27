Moree Champion
The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Competition Zone Four winners decided

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated March 1 2023 - 2:01pm, first published February 27 2023 - 12:39pm
Moree's Jessica Town and Narrabri's Samantha Coppin (front) will head to Sydney for The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Competition. They are pictured with the Zone Four finalists.

An Australian equestrian representative that retrains race horses and a high school teacher who writes poetry are off to Sydney Royal.

Samantha Townsend

