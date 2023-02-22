Moree's innovative and successful youth work organisation FlatTrack has a received a huge boost, securing a $251,120 State Government to help construct a designated learning environment for local youth, aged between 12 and 24.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said four separate buildings would be constructed to accommodate the expanded youth education and training FlatTrack programs, as well as a new lunchroom and a separate toilet block.
"This is a huge funding win for FlatTrack which does great work with Moree's schools, Police and court to help get youth back on track," Mr Marshall said.
"Krist Grasnick and his team give so much to the community and it's about time they got a little bit back in the form of financial support to expand what they can offer.
"FlatTrack is critical to keeping a number of local young people out of the criminal justice system and into work and having productive lives in the community."
Founder and Program Manager of FlatTrack Youth Works Krist Grasnick said they were really looking forward to getting the project up and running and being able to provide great facilities for their participants.
"We have kids excited about learning, excited about living, excited about giving back and it's our responsibility to do everything we can to help them become who they want to be," Mr Grasnick said.
"The idea for a learning centre came about from some of our kids who struggle with literacy and numeracy and can't cope in the formal education setting.
"To have a designated classroom and facilities block gives us the ability to offer our young people the chance to complete an education via distance education or undertake further studies and training.
"It will allow us to have our various programs running at one time.
"We can be running our life skills program in the shed, while having students getting an education in the new building, another group loading up for our work experience crew and another couple of kids can be grabbing something to eat in the lunchroom.
"This project will benefit an infinite amount of people. We know from experience that if we can change one kid's life and get them over their mountains and back on the flat track, that it echoes."
