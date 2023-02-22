MICHAEL Watton is excited about his 38th year on this earth when he and co-coach Alex Barker head the Moree Boars tilt at a Group 4 first grade premiership.
The pair believe they have a strong squad with the addition of 80-minute whirlwind Daniel Jobson from Jobson to bolster their forward ranks.
"He's a great addition, a real 80-minute player," he said of Jobson.
"He can play big minutes, has already been a good signing," and Watton believes he "will compliment an already aggressive pack," containing Aaron "Big Foot" Robinson, Marshall Barker, Cameron Rodgers, Brent McDonald, Luke Hetherington and Brett Wright.
"We might be minus three or four but we have most of the squad back from last year," Michael Watton told Group 4 Media.
"Jobbo is going to be a real good addition with a couple of others as well."
Watton is in his 22nd year of first grade!
Born and bred in Coonabarabran he's as keen as ever after starting at the Unicorns under his uncle Mark Watton. That was 1985 as a 16-year-old.
He coached the Coonabarabran Under 18's in 2005 and then captain-coached their first grade the next season.
Mick also had the good fortune to play in England with the Gateshead Thunder in 2007.
"I had 18 months over there," he recalled.
"Felt it was the right time to do that.
"Then I played for Wests (Tamworth) when I came back. I was pretty lucky. Got there at the right time and we won three premierships under Tony (La Chiusa)."
He then "crossed the river" and played at North Tamworth.
"Went there to play under good mate Shaun Ferguson," he said.
"Lost two grand finals to Wests."
Mick had a stint at Bourke and then Inverell where he won another premiership.
"They had a red hot side when I got there," he said of the Hawks.
"Garry Lavender was the coach and we won a grand final. It was a pretty special time."
He then returned to his home town Coonabarabran and took a young James Ballinger with him from Inverell.
Coonabarabran won that Group 14 premiership and Mick also got to play with his younger brother Peter.
"That was special too," he recalled.
While he's played in seven premiership winning sides he's also worked for the Clontarf Foundation.
"Going on 11 years now," he said of his job with the Foundation that improves the education, discipline, skills, self-esteem and job prospects for young aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.
"It's been a bit of journey I suppose," he laughed.
That journey continues with the Boars in their hunt for a Group 4 first grade premiership when they trial against the Woolgoolga Sea Lions.
"By all reports they a pretty strong," Mick said.
"It's going to be a good trial for us," he said of the March 18 pre-season fixture.
