Moree Champion

The Moree Boars coach is preparing for a big season

By Geoff Newling
Updated February 22 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moree captain-coach Michael Watton alerts his outside backs during a clash with Kootingal.

MICHAEL Watton is excited about his 38th year on this earth when he and co-coach Alex Barker head the Moree Boars tilt at a Group 4 first grade premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.