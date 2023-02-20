New England locals have had a massive win after months pushing to have junior doctors seamlessly employed across hospitals and medical practices.
The Single Employer Model SEM, as it is now known, was first successfully trialled in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District in 2020, with junior doctors being employed up to four years across both state-run hospitals and private clinics.
Intakes are expected to start later this year, with Armidale receiving about 12, four for Inverell and three for Glen Innes, although Northern Tablelands' MP Adam Marshall said there would be scope to hire more.
"This is a massive shot-in-the-arm for the ailing GP workforce and the best news we've had on the primary healthcare front in a very long time," Mr Marshall said.
"We could literally see 20-30 new doctors practising in our local hospitals and local GP clinics from the start of next year - it's that real."
The announcement comes shortly after a major crisis forum was held in Armidale, following the realisation that 13 doctors, including about five registrars they supervise, would be relocating, leaving or retiring, leaving thousands of people without a GP.
And though the Single Employer Model has been allocated to the Hunter New England Health District, the trainee doctors would be allocated to clinics and hospitals in the more rural areas, Mr Marshall said.
The model is also being piloted in the Wagga Wagga Local Health District, Murrumbidgee Local Health District, and in controversial step away from the NSW state where it originated, in Tasmania.
Chair of the New England Division of General Practice NEDGP, Dr Vicki Howell, also welcomed the announcement, saying it needed to have happened within the current calendar year.
"Our communities need a program like this so we can bring more doctors into our hospital and our general practices."
"Though it takes a while to set these programs up and there is a lead time in making them happen."
