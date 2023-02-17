MOREE police will host its popular cinema under the stars movie night as part of its work with the Guumali Youth Project.
The free community event is back by popular demand after a successful screening of Top Gun Maverick last month.
Residents will be treated to the Tom Cruise fighter pilot action film once again next Friday night at Jellico Park.
Cinema under the Stars in Moree is funded by the NSW State Government and is the first of its kind under the current model.
"The whole concept would not have been possible without the support of Regional NSW, which was due to a successful grant application to purchase the outdoor cinema equipment, under the program name of the Guumali Youth Project," District Inspector Phil Malligan said.
"We started the project as a way of having a positive engagement with the youth of Moree.
"So far we've had cinema nights in Boggabilla and we have another one in Mungindi before going back to Moree next Friday night.
"This is a free event for the people and we hope to make it a regular thing.
"Events like these just don't happen, and help is always needed to ensure they are successful."
The event has received the full support of Moree Plains Shire Council and Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall.
Volunteers interested in assisting Inspector Malligan and Moree police organise and stage these events, can contact him at Moree Police Station.
Residents can bring their own picnic blanket, food and drinks while alcohol is not permitted.
A barbecue will be run on the night with the screening expected to start around 7pm.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
