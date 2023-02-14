Council calls for consultation on Reconciliation Action Plan

MOREE Shire Council is committing to a Reconciliation Action Plan to help strengthen relationships within the community.
Reconciliation Action Plans (RAPs) have enabled council's and organisations to sustainably and strategically take meaningful action to advance reconciliation.
There are different types of plans which can be implemented with some lasting 12 months or longer.
A common goal is to have more Indigenous consultation into council projects and employment opportunities for First Nations people.
It can encourage local Indigenous people to apply for positions at the council, with Aboriginal contacts, services, events and artists made available on the council's website.
Based around the core pillars of relationships, respect and opportunities, RAPs provide tangible and substantive benefits for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, increasing economic equity and supporting First Nations' self-determination.
"The development of a RAP is about improving and strengthening relationships between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and other Australians and encouraging all in our Shire to be involved in reconciliation strategies that will inspire our community," Moree mayor Mark Johnson said.
Corporate Culcha is an Indigenous owned and operated consultancy business which focuses on working with clients to enhance organisation cultures to be more inclusive of and accessible to Indigenous people.
It will be involved in the delivery of the plan.
Principal Facilitator and Development Lead Jodi Sampson Jodi is a former Moree resident with strong cultural connections throughout the region.
"The Corporate Culcha team can enable Moree Plains Shire Council to gain a deeper understanding of their 'spheres of influence', and at the same time, facilitate the voice of the community to establish the best approach for Moree Plains Shire Council to advance reconciliation for our Moree Plains Shire communities," he said.
A framework will be recommended after consultation across the region over the next week.
There will be free barbecue and information sessions with indigenous members of the community encouraged to attend.
The sessions will be held at Mungindi, Moree, Boggabilla and Toomelah.
The venues and times are:
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
