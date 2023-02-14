Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Moree Council asking for community feedback on Reconciliation Action Plan

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated February 15 2023 - 10:53am, first published February 14 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council calls for consultation on Reconciliation Action Plan

MOREE Shire Council is committing to a Reconciliation Action Plan to help strengthen relationships within the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.