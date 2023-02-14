Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Armidale, Moree Plains and Narrabri landholders eligible for state's $20 million agriculture technology fund

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated February 15 2023 - 11:14am, first published February 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National candidate for Orange Tony Mileto, Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Natonals MLC Scott Barret inspect a solar panel. Picture supplied

Farmers in the three New England North West councils could be closer to getting their hands on some new agriculture gadgets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.