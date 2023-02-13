Moree Courthouse will be the venue for an assembly this Thursday to try and tackle the issue of escalating youth crime.
The assembly starting at 9.30am is being organised by well-known local, Kerry Cassells, who describes the level of Moree youth crime as out of control and penalties being handed down by the "bleeding heart" magistrate as not harsh enough.
Kerry said she feels something has to be done to curb youth crimes such car theft, break and enters, arson, assaults and domestic violence which are all on the rise.
READ MORE:
"The situation here in Moree would break your heart, it's another Alice Springs. It's awful when being in youth detention is preferable for young people," Kerry said.
"There are kids on ICE which is readily available, and some are using it to put them into another scenario away from the reality of their lives.
"A lot of the kids here feel like they aren't loved and supported at home, and many of their parents don't have the skills to be parents and can't even look after themselves," she said.
Kerry placed some of the blame for the current situation in Moree on the mechanisation of cotton chipping 10 years ago, which she said had taken a lot of employment away and lowered the sense of achievement and self-worth of many people.
She added this had led to an increase in domestic violence, alcohol and drug use and gambling. Gambling is a huge issue with the adult population of Moree according to Kerry, taking money away from the care of young people.
She said the inability of adults to parent was leaving many kids angry and frustrated.
Kerry added that there are 45 agencies in Moree to work with youth and in her opinion, more pressure needs to be applied to them to get out and help young people.
She also wants parents to be held accountable for the crimes of their children.
Kerry is advocating for people to attend Thursday's assembly to share their experiences, advocate for harsher penalties for crimes, more accountability of agencies working within the community and for the establishment of a safe house for kids.
"I don't want to condemn anyone, I just want to make them responsible," she said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.