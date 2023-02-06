TWO police officers accused of multiple offences while on duty will have to wait two months before the evidence is served on their solicitors.
Senior Constable Adrian Robert Piovesan, 41, is accused of assault and tampering with evidence while on duty in the New England, in June last year.
David John Henderson - a 54-year-old Leading Senior Constable - is accused of four allegations including assault occasioning actual bodily harm; common assault; tampering with evidence with intent to mislead a judicial tribunal; and acting with intent to pervert the course of justice.
Monday was the first time Henderson's charges were listed in court after he was charged late last year.
Both men had their cases mentioned in Armidale Local Court on Monday morning and were not required to enter pleas to the allegations.
According to court documents, both men were charged at Armidale Police Station following an internal investigation by New England officers.
Henderson is accused of assault between 3.37 and 3.38am on June 12, last year, at Boggabilla; while he's accused of tampering with evidence and intending to mislead a judicial tribunal between 8.23 and 8.24am on June 17, last year, at Moree.
Piovesan is accused of assaults between 3.37 and 3.38am on June 12, last year, at Boggabilla. He's also accused of concealing body worn video footage with intent to pervert the course of justice between 8.23-8.24am on June 17, last year, at Yetman.
On Monday in court, magistrate Mark Richardson ordered police prosecutors to compile a brief of evidence and serve it on the solicitors for the men by early April.
The cases will return to court in April.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Group Six Unit - which handles the prosecution of police officers - is expected to take charge of the case.
Both officers are attached to the New England Police District, which is part of the Western Region.
At the time of charging both men, a spokesperson for NSW Police said the status of both officers was under review.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
