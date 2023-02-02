CONSTRUCTION of a new asphalt bike track is underway in the sporting precinct at WS Smith Park in Mungindi.
The track is being developed to ensure the youth have a suitable space while having fun on a safe surface.
Mungindi is one of the first in the region to get this style of bike track with another one being developed in Pallamallawa.
Meanwhile, the Mungindi River Park upgrades were officially opened on Wednesday.
In 2020, the New South Wales State Government contributed $184,000 towards a joint NSW/Queensland initiative to upgrade the Mungindi Recreation Area.
The upgrade has now seen the addition of new accessible amenities, parking, playground, barbecue area, disability access and footpaths.
An additional $300,000 in NSW state funding was allocated towards a new boat ramp in the final component of the Recreation Area upgrade last year.
The upgrades have been a joint effort from the Federal Government, the NSW Government, the Queensland Government, the Balonne Shire Council and the Moree Plains Shire Council.
Anna Harrison, from the Mungindi Progress Association, said the project would be beneficial to towns on both side of the border when the project was first approved.
"Initially, we just wanted visitors to have access to hot water in the shower block, but over time the upgrade of Mungindi Recreation Area has developed into a considerable, three stage project," Mrs Harrison said.
"Even though the Mungindi Recreation Area is on the Queensland side of the border it has provides significant economic benefit for businesses in NSW.
"Often we see caravans parked up for weeks at a time, with those people crossing the bridge to shop for groceries and petrol.
"This project really benefits the entire border region because those who set up camp for an extended period tend to travel for day trips, taking in the sites and spending money in other communities like Moree."
Moree mayor Mark Johnson said the Mungindi Recreation Area upgrade, including the boat ramp, would greatly benefit Mungindi residents on both sides of the border.
"A lot of hard work happened behind the scenes by Moree Plains Shire Council, Balonne Shire Council, the Mungindi Progress Association and Mungindi Fishing Club and it's great to see it all come to fruition," Cr Johnson said.
"The boat ramp will provide safe public access to the Barwon River and will add so much to the Mungindi community."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
