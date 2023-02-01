Moree honours local citizens and groups with awards

Lloyd Munro Snr was named Moree's Citizen of the Year on Australia Day last week, while several community groups were also honoured.
The award for Community Group of the Year went to Air Force Cadets 339 Squadron of Moree, which is made up of 20 cadets and Moree on a Plate won Community Event of the Year.
The cadets have lifted the profile of young people honouring Australian Defence Force personnel, by carrying out Dawn Service and ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day Ceremonies in Moree and Pallamallawa.
Moree on a Plate is run entirely by volunteers, and the tourist attraction food festival showcases the vast array of food, wine and produce from Moree and the surrounding region.
Our citizen of the year is well respected within the Moree community and is known for his passion and commitment to his beloved Moree Boomerangs.
Lloyd has given the Moree community many hours of his time over the last 40 years.
He is an active board member for the Moree Boomerangs and chairperson of Miyay Birray Youth Service, deputy chair of the Moree Local Aboriginal Land Council, and Pius X Aboriginal Corporation, a member of the Moree Local Aboriginal Educational Consultative Group (AECG), Moree Secondary College, Moree East Primary School Reference Group, and the Moree Reconciliation Group.
Australia Day was an opportunity formally recognise individuals and groups for their conscientious work and commitment to our community alongside welcoming our newest citizens with a special citizenship ceremony.
The event held at Jellicoe Park was sponsored by Moree Plains Shire Council and organised by the Moree Lions Club providing the community with a free BBQ breakfast.
Mayor Mark Johnson commenced by thanking those people who have made significant differences to our community over the last 12 months.
"On behalf of our community, I would like to thank each and every one of you for the wonderful contribution you have made, we so appreciate it," Cr Johnson said.
"We welcome our new citizens to this nation, to each of you, congratulations, what a wonderful choice you have made.
"Australia Day for me is a day to acknowledge this wonderful nation that as Australians we are all a part of.
"Whether our origins are with our first nations people or if we are amongst our newest citizens, this day provides us with an opportunity to take time to be very Australian about Australia.
"So, let us be grateful and proud for being Australian," he said.
Among the other winners on the day was Kamala Wheeler, who is known as the face of our local SES after volunteering for 34 years.
She was named volunteer of the year, while the award for Volunteer Group/ sporting Group of the Year went to Moree Cancer Support Group.
The group provides financial support and equipment for the Moree community, not only for cancer and palliative patients, inclusive in the acute and community services at the Moree Hospital.
Jonah James was named sportsperson of the year.
Jonah has represented Moree in Moree Junior Soccer, Moree Junior Cricket, Moree Junior Rugby Union, Moree Junior Tennis, Moree Little Athletics and prior to their events ceasing he was also a member of the Moree Swimming Club and Moree Services Triathlon and Cycling club.
Jonah has represented Moree at a state level in Little Athletics and has been a part of the representative side for Rugby Union.
Among those recipients recognised was the newly honoured Australia Day Mayor's Award which was awarded to Glen Crump.
len has been chosen for the 2023 Australia Day Mayors Award for his continued passionate commitment and contribution to the Moree community.
