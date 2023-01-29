THE CASE of a man accused of murdering a Tamworth man will go back to court next month after it was adjourned.
Ricky Duke Doolan allegedly stabbed and killed the 32-year-old local man in Boggabilla in September last year.
The 31-year-old remains behind bars on one charge of murder and had his matter mentioned in Moree Local Court this week.
Magistrate Catherine Samuels agreed to adjourn the case to February.
Doolan's defence solicitor made no application for bail and Ms Samuels formally refused it.
Doolan has not yet been required to enter a plea to the charge.
Police and paramedics were called to Brown Street in Boggabilla shortly after 11.30pm on September 2 after reports of a stabbing.
Police allege the 32-year-old victim, a man from Tamworth, was found with stab wounds at the scene.
READ ALSO:
Officers gave CPR before paramedics from Queensland took over and rushed him to Goondiwindi hospital. He died a short time later.
A crime scene was set up and New England police launched Strike Fore Bruntnell to investigate the death.
Following investigations, Queensland police arrested Doolan at a Goondiwindi home about 1.30am on September 3.
New England detectives travelled to Toowoomba Magistrates Court where they successfully applied to extradite Doolan back to NSW.
He was escorted to Moree Police Station and later questioned and charged with murder.
He's been in custody since his arrest.
A GoFundMe fundraiser saw more than $15,000 raised for the family in Tamworth in the wake of the 32-year-old's death.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.