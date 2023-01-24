THEY say horse racing is the sport of kings and very soon Moree racegoers will have new thrones to sit on - literally - with the Moree Race Club set to demolish and replace its current crumbling 50-year-old amenities block.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall this week announced a $229,101 state government grant for the works.
Moree Race Club President Rob Mather welcomed the funding and said the club couldn't wait to get on with the project.
"The old toilet block has been a long-running issue for our club and it's great that we now have the funds to remove it and build something better for our patrons," Mr Mather said.
"We really appreciate the support from Adam and the State Government and cannot wait to get started on this project."
The ageing facilities have often been stretched far beyond capacity at the club's busy race meetings, forcing the club to fork out tens of thousands of dollars to hire portable toilets.
"The amenities block has served the racing public well for half a century, but its useful life is now at an end," Mr Marshall said.
He said the ageing facilities simply could not cope come race days with numerous blockages, leaks and other issues, costing the race club a fortune to repair.
The club will use the grant to demolish the old facilities and construct a larger, modern and more comfortable amenities block in its place, which will be able to cope with thousands of patrons at the largest race meetings.
"This is more good news for the club and off the back of the recent completion of the $1.1 million refurbishment of the main grandstand, this year is shaping up to be one of the Moree Race Club's biggest and best yet.
"These upgrades will give Moree Race Club the facilities it deserves and make the raceday experience at the track even more enjoyable for trainers, owners, punters, jockeys and other racing participants," he said.
