Moree Race Club receives a $229,101 State Government grant for amenities block

Updated January 25 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 10:00am
Race club president Rob Mather, secretary Michelle Gobbert, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and treasurer Shane Taunton welcome the funding. Picture supplied

THEY say horse racing is the sport of kings and very soon Moree racegoers will have new thrones to sit on - literally - with the Moree Race Club set to demolish and replace its current crumbling 50-year-old amenities block.

