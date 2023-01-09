FINANCIAL support is available for people in the Moree shire who were affected by the floods last year.
It includes back-to-home grants of up to $20,000 to support owner-occupiers, landlords and renters to repair their homes and replace essential household items.
It also includes up to 16 weeks of rental support payments for flood-affected households.
Additionally, a $59.4 million Central West Caravan and Modular Housing Program will secure medium-term housing and extend the at-home caravan program, which is already being rolled out
And $8.9 million to undertake targeted residential property assessments.
Residents in Dubbo, Gunnedah, Lachlan, Narrabri and Walgett Local Government Areas can also apply.
How it works
The Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment provides one-off financial assistance to eligible Australians adversely affected by the floods in New South Wales.
It is available for people who have been seriously injured, have lost their homes or whose homes have been directly damaged, whose major assets have been directly damaged or are the immediate family members of a person who has died as a direct result of the floods.
Claims can be lodged until June 16.
The Disaster Recovery Allowance provides income support payments to employees, primary producers and sole traders who can demonstrate they have experienced a loss of income as a direct result of the floods.
It is available to Australian residents who are 16 years and older and must be submitted by May 18
Residents in Glen Innes, Gwydir, Inverell, Uralla and Walcha LGA's can also apply for the recovery allowance.
For more information or to apply for the Back Home grant or rental support payments, visit: www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods/financial-assistance.
Information on disaster assistance is also available at www.disasterassist.gov.au.
Floods continue across the state
Flooding has continued into 2023 with Menindee in the northwest of NSW experiencing major flooding.
It may reach record levels early this week, with further rises of up to 10.7m, making it the worst flood in the area since 1976.
Roads are underwater and properties are cut off as evacuation orders are in place, with flooding expected to continue into next week.
For more information about what flood assistance is available, visit: www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
