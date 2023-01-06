INDIGENOUS artists are being invited to contribute to the Moree Train Station upgrade.
Transport NSW has extended an expression of interest for locals to create unique artwork at the station.
The artwork or mural will be placed in a prominent location on the northern wall of the building.
The final concept of the artwork will be developed in consultation with the Moree aboriginal community.
It will be placed on the wall and both sides of the ramp.
A panel with representation from Transport for NSW and the local aboriginal community will assess the expression of interest against the eligibility requirements, examples of previous artwork, suggested fees and charges.
The train station has undertaken a major makeover, with the state government providing $2 million for upgrades to the heritage listed site.
The $2 million project is part of the Transport Access Program, a NSW government initiative to provide a better experience for public transport customers.
Artists are invited to submit an EOI via email to: Mike.nolan@transport.nsw.gov.au
Applications must include: examples of recent artwork/projects, artist biography, outline of consultation process, confirmation that deadlines can be met, contact details of the artist and details of fees and charges
MP Adam Marshall was part of the group that announced the funding for the project in July 2020.
He said Moree station served as an important 'welcome mat' for the more than 100,000 visitors who travel by rail to Moree each year.
"First impressions really do matter and when tourists first arrive in Moree, it'd be great to give them the very best impression of the community and the region," Mr Marshall said.
"So it's important that this station is as presentable as it can be. Even though it's heritage listed, there's a lot of things we can to do make it better.
"Transport for NSW will be seeking feedback from those who use the train service and everyone in the community on what they would like to see done at the station."
The expressions of interest will be open until January 20 with the artwork to be completed by April.
