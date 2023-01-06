A little less than two years ago, Lauren Appleby had never so much as watched a game of AFL.
So it shocked the 15-year-old last month to learn she had been named in the Sydney Swans Academy under 16s girls program.
"I was so happy," Appleby said.
"All the hard work's finally paid off, and it's definitely something I'm going to dedicate a lot of time to. Overall I was just really happy."
Hailing from a rugby league-oriented family in Moree, Appleby only took up Aussie Rules at the suggestion of a friend in 2021.
It was her first time playing any organised sport, despite a lifetime of backyard footy battles with her brothers, and Appleby took to the national code quickly.
Within her first year, she had been selected for the Blue Heelers program. By the end of her second, she was named the AFL North West Rising Star in the women's competition despite playing for two sides throughout the season (she moved to the Tamworth Kangaroos mid-season after the Moree Suns side folded).
She was one of three Kangaroos juniors to attend the Swans summer benchmarking program, which took place across two sessions in early December.
"They were good [sessions], definitely high intensity," Appleby said.
"We were putting in a lot more work, but it's all worth it in the end. You get to learn new skills and meet new people, it was great."
In early 2021, before she had started playing, Appleby said she "definitely" didn't expect any level of success.
But now, having earned a place in the Swans Academy, she said a career in the AFLW is "100 per cent" her goal now.
"Any opportunity I get given, I'm definitely going to take and do my best," Appleby said.
"If it leads to something down the track, I'm going to grab it with both hands and try my best."
While her family is still coming to grips with the ins and outs of Aussie Rules football, Appleby hopes the Suns can rebuild their women's team in time for the 2023 season.
If not, she will once again turn out for the Kangaroos, who she described as "such a great team".
But Appleby's love for her hometown is fierce, and she will be proud to represent Moree in the academy from the first session on January 16, which is usually dominated by players from Sydney and metropolitan areas.
"It's not very often that a small town gets recognised or has its name out there," she said.
"So to be able to represent Moree and our region is amazing."
As part of the program, Appleby is eligible to play up to six games against other NSW and Queensland academies between February and April.
